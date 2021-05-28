HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,144. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $213.69 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

