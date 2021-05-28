Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Short Interest Update

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,379,000 shares, a growth of 185.3% from the April 29th total of 483,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gulfport Energy stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,058. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 5.50.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.87). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.72%. The firm had revenue of $244.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.