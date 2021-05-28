Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:MAURY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. Marui Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $42.77.
Marui Group Company Profile
