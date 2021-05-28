Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MAURY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. Marui Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.