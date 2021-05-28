Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,488 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Triumph Bancorp worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 206.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of TBK stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $83.55. 439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.75.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.