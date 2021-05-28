Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 175.8% from the April 29th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,691,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,691,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,053,906. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group, Inc, a green company, through its subsidiaries, engages in renewable energy and solar energy sector. It offers products to reduce homeowner's and business' energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, enhance the efficiency of their energy products, and reduce energy costs.

