Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 175.8% from the April 29th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,691,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,691,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,053,906. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
