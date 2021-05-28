Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSAGU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $985,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,085,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,418,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAGU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,943. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

