189,740 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEAU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. 1,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,296. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

