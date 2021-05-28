189,740 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.
Shares of NASDAQ SBEAU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. 1,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,296. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I
