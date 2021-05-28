Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 261,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 167,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:QEFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. 15,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $76.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.