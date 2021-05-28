Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 279 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in V.F. by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in V.F. by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. 13,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,531. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $55.52 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.