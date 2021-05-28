Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 52.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 55.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,169 shares of company stock valued at $55,970,598 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

NYSE DLR traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $152.54. 8,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

