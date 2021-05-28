Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 528 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after buying an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,990 shares of company stock valued at $323,988. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $189.28 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

