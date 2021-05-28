Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,735 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

