Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,631,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,522,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

