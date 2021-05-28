Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.80 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERI. Roth Capital upped their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.42. 12,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,970. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.20.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

