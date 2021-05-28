Traders Buy High Volume of Amyris Put Options (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 22,904 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,386% compared to the average daily volume of 657 put options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

AMRS stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $14.40. 54,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,842. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth $50,385,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $12,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amyris by 1,724.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,079,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after buying an additional 1,019,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 845,245 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

