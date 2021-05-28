Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.11.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,553 shares of company stock worth $1,848,620. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $77.59. 52,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,828. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

