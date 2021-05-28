Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.23 million, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $30,840,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,346 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,741,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after acquiring an additional 670,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 641,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.