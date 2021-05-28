Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Releases Earnings Results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAFM opened at $162.52 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $177.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

