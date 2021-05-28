Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.72%.

Shares of YJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,652. Yunji has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

