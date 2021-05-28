-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.10). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of CHRS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.18. 3,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,159. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

