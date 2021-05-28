Q Capital Solutions Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. DraftKings comprises approximately 0.4% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 373,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,127,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.