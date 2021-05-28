AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Q Capital Solutions

Q Capital Solutions decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,050 shares during the quarter. Q Capital Solutions’ holdings in AT&T were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,046,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

