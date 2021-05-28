Axel Capital Management LLC Invests $888,000 in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Zuora accounts for approximately 0.4% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Zuora by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.38. 8,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,986. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.