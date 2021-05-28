Axel Capital Management LLC Sells 448,000 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Axel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,237,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,000 shares during the period. Livent accounts for 9.5% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $21,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Cowen started coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 13,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.17. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

