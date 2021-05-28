Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.00.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.00. 182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,943. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

