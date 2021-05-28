Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Tops $41.03 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $10.18 or 0.00028109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $41.03 million and $18.25 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00047440 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00278283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00054332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002438 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,029,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

