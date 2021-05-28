Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $147,958.82 and approximately $708.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00019692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00909934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.81 or 0.09331319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,407,362 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

