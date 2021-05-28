TerraKRW Reaches Market Cap of $49.40 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $49.40 million and $5,543.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00322091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00184467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00031589 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 57,535,903,013 coins and its circulating supply is 57,535,173,904 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

