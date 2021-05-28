Aion Hits Market Capitalization of $90.81 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $90.81 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,237.96 or 1.00019923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035067 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.79 or 0.01045504 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00400730 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.44 or 0.00503556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00089169 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004198 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

