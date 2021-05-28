Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 976,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $60,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of KBWB traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,698. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $69.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

