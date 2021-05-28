Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10,473.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.56. 2,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.