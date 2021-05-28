Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.2% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $454,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.33. 1,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,803. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $242.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

