iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 146.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.41. 11,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,621. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $244.22 and a 1-year high of $449.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.25 and a 200-day moving average of $404.96.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.