Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 373.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,465 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.66. 65,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,773. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

