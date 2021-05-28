Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 6,110.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Shares of ASND traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.19. 284,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,394. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

