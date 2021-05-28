Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issues Earnings Results

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.97, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Shares of RY opened at $104.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.02.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

