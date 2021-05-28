Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BURL stock opened at $324.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.57.

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.36.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

