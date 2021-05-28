Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.13 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATHM opened at $77.09 on Friday. Autohome has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.22.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATHM. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.