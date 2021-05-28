Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $231,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $57.34. 64,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582,403. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

