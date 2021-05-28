Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $307,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,438,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

