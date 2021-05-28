Royce & Associates LP Has $29.82 Million Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.49% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $29,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 306,665 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $37.39. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,264. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

