Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 628,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,733 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $31,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after buying an additional 122,741 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after buying an additional 121,222 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,522,000 after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.74. 56 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXS. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

