$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%.

TAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,218 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,200 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in TransAlta by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 918,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 564,668 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.0367 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.84%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

