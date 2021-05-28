Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.15 million-$38.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.20 million.

Shares of BFRA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. 705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,784. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

