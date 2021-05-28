American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.10. 1,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,538. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMWD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.