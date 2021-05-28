$411.21 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce $411.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $411.62 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $313.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,065. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

