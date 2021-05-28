SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,530 shares of company stock valued at $14,184,439. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

