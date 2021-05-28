SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.
Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67.
In other news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,530 shares of company stock valued at $14,184,439. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
