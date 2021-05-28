Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Up 106.3% in May

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the April 29th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:CADLF remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70. Cadeler A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Wind Orca and Wind Osprey The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.