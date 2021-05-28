PirateCash Market Cap Achieves $1.28 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1,770.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,350,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

