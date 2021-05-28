Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.05 million.

Shares of HI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.48. 4,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,670. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

